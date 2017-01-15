Here Are the Democrats Boycotting Donald Trump's Inauguration | TIME

Several House Democrats have declared that they plan to boycott Donald Trump’s inauguration Friday, with the number increasing Saturday in the wake of the president-elect’s criticism of civil rights leader and Georgia Congressman John Lewis.

By Saturday afternoon, 16 House Democrats had announced they would not attend Trump’s inauguration.

The number grew after Lewis said he doesn’t see Trump as a “legitimate president” and announced that he would not attend his inauguration—the first one he will miss since being elected to Congress. Trump fired back on Twitter, inspiring a backlash from Democratic leaders.