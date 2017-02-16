Newsvine

Study: Autism Predicted By Infant Brain Changes

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — It may be possible to predict whether an infant will go on to develop autism, researchers say.

Overgrowth in brain volume during the first year of life forecasts whether a child at high risk of developing autism spectrum disorder is likely to receive a diagnosis at age 2, according to a small study published Wednesday in the journal/Nature.

This new diagnostic method requires MRI brain scans to look for the features of autism, a developmental disability with behavioral symptoms that usually become obvious between ages 2 and 4.

In the United States, about one in 68 children has been identified with autism spectrum disorder, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

