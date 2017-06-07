POLL - WOULD YOU FAVOR REMOVING THE FLAG-AUTOMATIC COLLAPSE FUNCTION?

The flagging function is being misused as a censorship tool

The automatic collapse button may have served a purpose back in the day when paid Site Moderators were here to remove the reporting privileges of those who falsely flagged articles. Now the flag function can be and is being used by a few in order to silence other users or opinions they do not like. Or it is being used as retribution for the same having been done to them in the past.

Anarchy is another road to serfdom

To the Viners who blog in favor of dispensing with the United States government, you have here a mini lesson in anarchy. What anarchy does is allow some of the citizenry the means and opportunity to make everyone else subservient to their whims. Anarchy is a road to serfdom.

Your chance to be heard

A secondary purpose of this article is to give an opportunity to those who either flagged or disagreed with the original article a chance to be heard as to their grounds of disagreement. It will not be assumed if you comment that you are among the flaggers. What is lacking in this battle has been any actual discussion of the merits of the article. What are your complaints? And would you favor eliminating the automatic collapse?

If you are one whose article was collapsed, what are your thoughts?

To start the conversation, here is a post I ran across:

Racism and power come in all shades of color and exist on many different levels, some of which are independent of, and others dependent on each other. To claim ALL racism equals white-power is somewhat disingenuous, purposefully divisive, and lessens the chance of productive dialogue & constructive solutions to institutionalized racism. Obviously there is a place for the confrontation of racism based on white supremacy, especially historically and how historical racism has infiltrated into today, but as a white person I can definitively say I've been the victim of racism many times over. For somebody to claim I as a white person can not be a victim of racism, when I know I am, is nothing short of secondary victimization. I think censorship of the seeded article is inappropriate, period. That said, the article appears to be based on misplaced good intentions on the part of a SJW who has experienced the life they describe in the article, not fully acknowledging that other realities co-exist with theirs. Open dialogue would reveal such realities, so it's ironic that anyone who disagrees with the article would choose to collapse it Vs choosing to share their realities/opinions on the subject; Perhaps their motives are purely based on something else entirely, non-COH related. Racism sucks. :( Undue censorship sucks. :(

The person who wrote this demonstrates that they oppose undue censorship and they explain their basis of disagreement with the article. That is the way a good Internet citizen and mature adult responds.

