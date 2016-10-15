Donald Trump - The American-Made Fraud

Trump says he’s going to make America a country that makes things again and those things will be used to rebuild what he calls the nation’s “horrible, horrible third-world” infrastructure.

Trump says a lot of things, and he declares them to be the best things, the greatest things, like how he’s going to bring steel back to American cities like Pittsburgh. He’s had countless chances to do this and put his money where his mouth is. Yet he hasn’t.

A Newsweek investigation by reporter Kurt Eichenwald revealed last week that in at least two of Trump’s last three projects, he chose to use Chinese steel and aluminum. Not only did Trump use foreign materials, but he also tried to conceal that fact by making the purchases through a series of shell and holding companies. Trump may have used foreign aluminum and steel in the third building as well.

The man who built his entire campaign around a proposal to erect a wall actually built a “big, beautiful wall” in Chicago at the Trump International Hotel and Tower, which opened in 2009. He constructed the Chicago wall with Chinese aluminum. Imagine all of the American workers who could have been employed forging that metal right here in the United States.

Trump’s failure to use American materials to construct his hotels in Chicago and Las Vegas shows not just the fundamental dishonesty that embodies this fraud of a man, but also the insincerity of his claims that he will bring jobs back to America and stand up for workers.

If he truly cared about American jobs, he would have created them. If he truly cared about American manufacturers, he would have used them. Instead, he chose to use artificially cheap, foreign products in order to pocket more money for himself.

Trump says moves like that make him a genius.

They make him a hypocrite, unfit to be president.