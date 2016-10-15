Donald Trump's Locker Room Is the Entire World

When Donald Trump mentioned in his presidential announcement speech last summer that Mexico was “sending rapists,” he made the prevention of sexual assault a central rationale for his candidacy. He brought up a spate of sexual assaults committed by Muslim immigrants at a New Year’s Eve festival in Germany. (“Look at what happened in Germany, with the tremendous crime, with New Year’s Eve, and the rapes and all of the carnage that took place in Germany.”) And, when pressed by CNN’s Don Lemon at a debate last summer about his claims that Mexican immigrants were disproportionately committing rape, he insisted, “Somebody is doing the raping, Don, I mean, you know — I mean, somebody’s doing it. You think it’s women being raped, well, who is doing the raping? Who is doing the raping?”

Trump is doing the raping — or, at least, systematic sexual violations of women. He has been for a long time.