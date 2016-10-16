Americans Give Thumbs Down To Donald Trump's Debate Attacks

Americans who paid any attention to Sunday’s presidential debate saw Donald Trump’s most striking attacks on Hillary Clinton as largely inappropriate, according to a new HuffPost/YouGov poll. They also think he failed to adequately address that video in which he bragged about sexually assaulting women.

By a 14-point margin (52 percent to 38 percent), Americans who tuned in to the debate say that it was inappropriate for Trump to threaten to jail Clinton if he’s elected president.

By an 18-point margin (55 percent to 37 percent), they say it was inappropriate to attack her by bringing up Bill Clinton’s past personal behavior.

And 51 percent say that Trump’s response to the now-infamous 2005 video ― “I apologize to the American people. Certainly I’m not proud of it. But this is locker room talk” ― wasn’t good enough.