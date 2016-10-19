Trump's Roadkill Politics - It's Time to Reject Them and Him

It is time to recognize that Trump has ushered in the age of “Roadkill Politics” and now it is time to reject it and him.
Trump has perfected the practice of running over his political opponents, and that is not a compliment. He has brought to the political arena his scorched earth approach to his business dealings, that is, ruining anyone who disagrees with him.
Thus, he has taken negative campaigning to new heights, or actually in this case new “lows.” It is time for Democrats and Republicans alike to reject this type of roadkill politics.
How has Trump managed to lie repeatedly about other candidates without serious consequences? It is well-documented that Trump gets away with lying (and other questionable behaviors) by restraining those who would speak out against him through the use of non-disclosure agreements, gag orders, and fear of retaliation.
Can we sue Trump for his violence against truth and reason?
KENTUCKY GOVERNOR MATT BEVIN CALLS FOR CIVIL WAR IF HILLARY CLINTON WINS
His speech to the Values Voter Summit invoked the "tea party’s" favorite Thomas Jefferson quote about watering the tree of liberty with blood. Then Bevin asked: “Whose blood will be shed?”
“I want us to be able to fight ideologically, mentally, spiritually, economically, so that we don’t have to do it physically. But that may, in fact, be the case,” he told his audience.
Bevin's kind of talk – coupled with Trump’s whining about rigged elections – can provoke monsters who are itching for the rationale to start shooting.