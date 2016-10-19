Trump's Roadkill Politics - It's Time to Reject Them and Him

It is time to recognize that Trump has ushered in the age of “Roadkill Politics” and now it is time to reject it and him.

Trump has perfected the practice of running over his political opponents, and that is not a compliment. He has brought to the political arena his scorched earth approach to his business dealings, that is, ruining anyone who disagrees with him.

Thus, he has taken negative campaigning to new heights, or actually in this case new “lows.” It is time for Democrats and Republicans alike to reject this type of roadkill politics.

How has Trump managed to lie repeatedly about other candidates without serious consequences? It is well-documented that Trump gets away with lying (and other questionable behaviors) by restraining those who would speak out against him through the use of non-disclosure agreements, gag orders, and fear of retaliation.

Can we sue Trump for his violence against truth and reason?