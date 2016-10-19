Donald Trump Is Completely Obsessed With Revenge

At the second presidential debate, GOP nominee Donald Trump went where no major candidate has gone: he vowed that if elected he would prosecute and imprison his opponent.

This promise was a pure act of vengeance and drew much scorn. But Trump's supporters, who have long rallied around the lock-her-up meme, embraced his declaration.

Days later Trump expanded on his pledge: he said he would also throw Clinton's lawyers into the hoosegow. And after the New York Times and other media published the accounts of women who said they had been groped, grabbed, and kissed against their will by Trump, the former reality television star threatened payback against his accusers and the press.

Revenge—it's a big part of Trump's life. Why all the insults, bullying, and grudge matches? There is a reason. Trump fervently believes in retaliation. He is obsessed with payback.