Nobody Loves a Conspiracy Theory More than Donald Trump

Twenty-five years ago, Pat Robertson, the televangelist and sometime Republican presidential candidate, published a book called "The New World Order," revealing a global conspiracy, stretching back centuries and financed by Jewish bankers, all aimed at the formation of a one-world dictatorship.

The brains behind this conspiracy, Robertson said, was Satan, who at that time was working through his unwitting patsy, President George H.W. Bush.

This fever dream recurs regularly on the American political right. It is enjoying new life right now in the increasingly crazed candidacy of Donald Trump.

Everybody, including Trump, is known by the company he keeps. Pat Robertson, whose 1991 book recycled nearly every conspiracy theory in the books, is bad company.

In February, Robertson hosted Trump at the televangelist's Regent University and told him that "you inspire us all."