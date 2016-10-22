Donald Trump Finally Wins a Newspaper Endorsement - From the KKK

Although endorsements for Republican standard bearer and bigoted fascist Donald J. Trump have been few and far between, it would be negligent and unfair to ignore an endorsement from his staunchest demographic; particularly after commenting on endorsements for Hillary Clinton by the Washington Post and New York Times.

So, in the spirit of fairness, it was probably very good news for the Trump campaign that the Ku Klux Klan’s official newspaper endorsed the hotel magnate and white supremacist on Wednesday.

In the latest edition of the KKK’s official newspaper, “the Crusader,” the one with a picture of Donald Trump gracing the cover, the editors gave Donald J. Trump a “glowing endorsement” and support for his candidacy and promised that Trump is finally bringing about “a resurgence of white supremacy.”