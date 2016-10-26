Trump Never Wanted to be President; He Wants to Be America's Czar (Opinion)

From the start of his presidential campaign, Trump has been more demagogue than statesman, signaling in his admiration for Putin that he is the first modern major-party candidate to prefer a strongman approach to governing.

Trump is not so much a Republican running for president as a demagogue seeking to build a movement based on fear, scapegoating (of immigrants, Muslims, women, etc.) and his own personality.

His policy for America is not to confront Putin, but to cooperate with him in foreign affairs and emulate him at home. He wants not to be the president, but to be America's czar.