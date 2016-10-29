Instances of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump refusing to pay what he owed to small businesses for services rendered have been well documented. The real estate tycoon would then often threaten legal action against those who protested.
But Trump also has a history of underpaying the very lawyers who saved his company money.
'HE'S A DEADBEAT' - EVEN TRUMP'S OWN LAWYERS ARE SUING HIM
