ISIS WANTS DONALD TRUMP TO WIN

Islamic State recruiters are praying to Allah and calling on him to ensure that Donald Trump wins the presidential election in November, according to an analysis of postings on messaging services used by the heinous terrorist outfit.

Foreign Affairs magazine reports that interviews with IS (also known as ISIS or ISIL) supporters and recent defectors indicate that the jihadis are rooting for Trump to defeat Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton because they think the Republican nominee will help lead the United States and the West toward destruction.