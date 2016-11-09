Donald Trump's presidential election victory has already been cheered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, a constellation of right-wing European populists, a former Ku Klux Klan leader and a Middle Eastern strongman.
But there's another curious constituency that seems to be happy about the new American president-elect.
Islamist Extremists Celebrate Trump's Election Win
