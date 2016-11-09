Newsvine

Father Guido

About READ THE BOOK Articles: 56 Seeds: 547 Comments: 43843 Since: May 2012

The Terrorists Have Won: Donald Trump is the New President | The Closer with Keith Olbermann

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Father Guido View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYouTube
Seeded on Wed Nov 9, 2016 8:58 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

It took a long time for hatred and fear in this country to find someone who would pander to them. Someone who would say anything, do anything, have an answer for everything even if the answer was made up out of whole cloth and on the spot.

And half of Americans with no more sense of the importance of their decision than they brought to their votes for American Idol opened the door and put the spokesman for hate, fear and bluster, and, most of all, incompetence, in charge of the nation.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor