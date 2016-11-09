The Terrorists Have Won: Donald Trump is the New President | The Closer with Keith Olbermann

It took a long time for hatred and fear in this country to find someone who would pander to them. Someone who would say anything, do anything, have an answer for everything even if the answer was made up out of whole cloth and on the spot.

And half of Americans with no more sense of the importance of their decision than they brought to their votes for American Idol opened the door and put the spokesman for hate, fear and bluster, and, most of all, incompetence, in charge of the nation.