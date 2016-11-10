Trump Expected to Seek Deep Cuts in Business Regulations

The unwinding of Dodd-Frank. The firing up of shuttered coal plants. The rollback of rules that increase overtime pay for low-wage workers.

Hours after Donald J. Trump won the race for the White House, scores of regulations that have reshaped corporate America in the last eight years suddenly seemed vulnerable.

While many questions remain about how Mr. Trump will govern, a consensus emerged Wednesday in many circles in Washington and on Wall Street about at least one aspect of his impending presidency: Mr. Trump is likely to seek vast cuts in regulations across the banking, health care and energy industries.

Or at least that is what some analysts and economists say they think is Mr. Trump’s rationale. Even after a long campaign of endless rallies and debates, Mr. Trump and his closest advisers have disclosed relatively few specific economic policy proposals.