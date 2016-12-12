WAS YOUR VOTE UNFAIRLY DISCOUNTED BY THE ELECTORAL COLLEGE SYSTEM? IF SO HERE IS WHAT YOU CAN DO ABOUT IT

Clearly the will of the people was NOT heard in this election. Hillary Clinton is now up by 2.8 million votes over Trump yet Trump will be put in office. Under the electoral college system the "will of the people" skews to the people in a few of the least educated and some of the most rural states. These are the people given the most weight in deciding the laws of the land for all of the rest of us. Our system is not one vote per person, as it should morally be. Far from it. And the electoral college system should accept some of the blame for the rampant voter apathy in this country.

It's past time for Americans who are getting screwed over by this system to take action to fix it.

THE VOTE OF A RESIDENT OF WYOMING COUNTS MUCH MORE THAN A VOTE OF A RESIDENT OF CALIFORNIA OR NEW YORK Source

On December 19, 2016, 538 Americans cast their ballots to elect the President and Vice-President of the US. These 538 Electors form the Electoral College, a group of citizens appointed by the political parties in each state. None can be an elected government official. The Electors are allotted based on population, and small states are better represented than large ones. The Electoral College violates the principle of “one person, one vote” because it awards more voting power to people in small states. For example, half a million Wyoming voters are represented by 3 Electors. If California had equal representation, it would get about 229 Electors. But it only gets 55. It takes 3-1/2 Californian votes to equal 1 vote in Wyoming. One Elector from Wyoming represents 187, 874 people, while one Elector from California represents 677,345 people. It takes 3-1/2 Texan votes to equal 1 vote in Vermont. Fraud in a popular vote requires thousands or millions of phony votes; just a few hundred votes in a swing state can win ALL the state’s Electors and change the outcome of the Presidential election. It is documented that this was originally done to protect the institution of slavery. The result of the Electoral College system is that small states have much more voting power than large ones, and people in rural areas generally have more voting power than people who live in cities.

In Wyoming, there are 143,000 people for each of its (three) electoral votes. The states with the weakest votes are New York, Florida, and California. These states each have around 500,000 people for each electoral vote. In other words, one Wyoming voter has roughly the same vote power as four New York voters. And because the Electoral College mirrors the allocation of representatives in Congress, this also charts legislative power; 143,000 people in Wyoming have the same number of legislators in Congress as 500,000 in New York.

FIND YOUR STATE ON THIS MAP AND COMPARE IT TO THE VOTING POWER MAP ABOVE Source

POPULATION VS ELECTORAL VOTES (PDF)

The higher the number the less each voter's voice counts.

CHART SHOWING BY STATE THE NUMBER OF ELIGIBLE VOTERS IT TAKES TO GAIN ONE ELECTORAL VOTE Source

Everyone knows that the good people of Wyoming make out like bandits, but which voters are least represented in a presidential contest? Taking voting-eligible population data from here, I divided each state's voting population by its electoral votes. This gives us the number of eligible voters it takes to obtain a single electoral vote. Note that the vote of a Wyoming resident is weighted nearly three and half times more than that of a Pennsylvania resident. Not to mention that it's theoretically possible to win the presidency with nearly 80 percent of the population voting against you. New York state recently signed on to the National Popular Vote movement, an interstate compact designed to do an end run around the Electoral College, which as everybody knows is an outdated institution that at its worst can throw the presidency to the guy who failed to win the popular vote. But with New York on board, the National Popular Vote movement is now over 60 percent of the way to bringing us a real democratic election. Suppose you could get a bunch of states to pledge that once there are enough of them to possess at least 270 electoral votes — a majority of the Electoral College — they will thenceforth cast all their electoral votes for whatever candidate gets the most popular votes in the entire country. As soon as that happens, the next time you go to the polls, you'll be voting in a true national election. No more ten or so battleground states, no more forty or so spectator states, just the United States — all of them, and all of the voters who live in them. [The New Yorker]

ONE PERSON, ONE VOTE. Source