Trump’s anti-worker moves

After attacking a local union leader, Chuck Jones, President United Steelworkers 1999, Trump scaled back his Carrier boasts. By Trump's own terms of combat, Chuck Jones crushed Donald Trump.

Chuck Jones said that Donald Trump lied his ass off. Those were Chuck Jones' words about saving jobs at that Carrier plant in Indiana.

Last Wednesday, Trump fired off two angry, unpresidential tweets at Chuck, blaming Chuck Jones and the workers at Carrier for Carrier's decision to move their jobs to Mexico, which Carrier is still doing, even though Donald Trump arranged a tax break to keep some of the jobs in Indiana.

And then Trump stopped tweeting. Donald Trump and his handlers realized, no one can do more damage to Donald Trump's claim to be the champion of American workers than Chuck Jones.

Trump spoke last Thursday:

"It`s very hard to tell somebody we don`t want you to leave. We don't want you to go to Mexico or wherever you`re going. And they say, but sir, we`ve already built our plant. That`s not a great position. And yet, we still kept so many of those workers."

So many of those workers. Nothing about the over a thousand, nothing about 1,100 because Chuck Jones proved that that was a lie, that the number was much, much smaller.

And Trump has never dared to mention the number of jobs that Carrier is still sending to Mexico, which is a larger number than the amount staying in Indiana.

Donald Trump did things as a candidate that no other Republican candidate for president has ever done to try to convince American workers that he is on their side.

Trump: "The minimum wage has to go up. People are at least $10 but it has to go up. At the same time, people have to be taken care of. But what I`m really going to do on the minimum wage, well, it has to go up. So I would like to raise it to at least $10."

Donald Trump will ask the Senate to confirm Andy Puzder as our next labor secretary. Andy Puzder runs the fast food chains Carl's Jr. and Hardy`s, which are run almost entirely on minimum-wage labor.

Andy Puzder is opposed – vehemently opposed to a $10 minimum wage.

And he will have no problem stopping President Trump from proposing an increase in the minimum wage probably because Donald Trump has already forgotten that he was in favor of a $10 minimum wage. He hasn't mentioned it since the election.