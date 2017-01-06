GOP Group Releases Hit List of 200 Rules, Regs it Wants to Deep Six

Tobacco regulations, transgender bathrooms, and alternative fuels are just a few of the things on a list put together by Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), a member of the House Freedom Caucus. He has cataloged more than 200 rules and regulations, mostly dating from the Obama Era, that conservatives want to deep six as soon as possible.

The rules that Meadows says have been "devastating for working families, businesses, and taxpayers" also include overtime rules, financial services regulations, and environmental restrictions.

“These last eight years, we have seen a disturbing trend of the federal government unnecessarily inserting themselves more and more into the lives of hardworking Americans – and the results have been economically disastrous,” Meadows said. “When the American people spoke on November 8, they provided conservatives with an opportunity to restore order in our government and to remove the out-of-control bureaucratic red tape that so often stunts the growth of otherwise successful Americans."

Meadows said he and his colleagues have been in touch with the Trump transition team and are hoping to talk the incoming administration leaders into rolling back and repealing as many of the regulations as possible during their first 100 days.