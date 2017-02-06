Donald Trump, the Far Right, and the March Against Science

The term “alternative facts” was actually coined very recently by Kellyanne Conway, President Trump’s own counselor, as she discussed the size of the inauguration crowd on NBC’s Meet The Press one Sunday. The remark quickly went viral on social media, leading to yet another hilarious meme about the new Oval Office. President Trump was seen regularly making use of lies and false accusations as a political strategy throughout his campaign year, which seems to have simply persevered as he made his migration into the White House.

This new era of open falsification appears to have come as a compliment to the rising tide in scientific denialism, whereby reality seems to have ceased to possess any significance altogether with the President and his followers.

In many ways, Donald Trump is the perfect leader for spearheading the far right agenda. He has been repeatedly accused of harboring racist sentiments, he demonstrates a clear hostility towards Islam, and his loud, chest-thumping attitude makes him a very attractive candidate for the alt right. The problem, however, isn’t that he ran a very unorthodox, politically incorrect campaign. It is rather how little he knows about the fields of scientific, medical and environmental research in general.

The election of President Donald J. Trump seems to have ushered in an era of anti-progressivism that is not only stagnating but also dire and catastrophic. A section of hardheaded, politically brainwashed people who were so far living in the back alleys seems to have suddenly made its way to the frontlines, resulting in a cultural surge characterized by lies, propaganda and denialism.