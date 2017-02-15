Trump's Trade War with Corporate America

NEW YORK — Corporate America's widespread hope for slashing taxes and regulations is crashing into the harsh reality of a nationalist agenda focused on reducing immigration and dismantling a generation of liberalized trade rules.

The result could upset a post-World War II global economic order that has guided U.S. companies' strategies for decades.

Top chief executives and some of the nation’s largest business groups are clinging to hope that more moderate economic voices inside the Trump administration will eventually win out in favor of the globally focused approach from recent White Houses. But early signs are already emerging of potentially titanic battles between Trump and some of America's largest industries.