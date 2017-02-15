Newsvine

Father Guido

About READ THE BOOK Articles: 56 Seeds: 552 Comments: 45008 Since: May 2012

Trump's Trade War with Corporate America

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Father Guido View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONPolitico
Seeded on Wed Feb 15, 2017 6:01 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

NEW YORK — Corporate America's widespread hope for slashing taxes and regulations is crashing into the harsh reality of a nationalist agenda focused on reducing immigration and dismantling a generation of liberalized trade rules.

The result could upset a post-World War II global economic order that has guided U.S. companies' strategies for decades.

Top chief executives and some of the nation’s largest business groups are clinging to hope that more moderate economic voices inside the Trump administration will eventually win out in favor of the globally focused approach from recent White Houses. But early signs are already emerging of potentially titanic battles between Trump and some of America's largest industries.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor