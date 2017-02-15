The Democrats' 2020 Nightmare | Vanity Fair

It’s tough to go from dreams of controlling Congress and the White House to the reality of being less powerful than dudes who call themselves Deplorable Pepe.

Despite rays of sun like the resignation of Donald Trump’s national security adviser Michael Flynn, Democrats have grim days ahead. They’re as marginalized as they’ve been in decades, outnumbered by Republicans in not only the House and Senate, but also in 32 of 50 state legislatures.

They’ve got high-handed committee chairs steamrolling them, and the majority party threatening to confiscate parliamentary weapons like the filibuster.

If you’re a Democratic legislator, you don’t get to do anything you want to do; your job is now to stop others from doing what they want to do. Sad!