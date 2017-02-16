Why Democrats Can't Just Obstruct Their Way Back into Power

Democrats are preparing to try to stop President Trump's agenda at all costs. Senate Democrats have voted more and more in unison against Trump's Cabinet nominees, and now there is even talk of an unprecedented filibuster of a Supreme Court nominee. It's what the party's base is demanding right now.

But there is a difference between doing what feels good and what is strategically sound. Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel (D) said it well this week: “You've got to pick which ones you're going to fight about; not every pitch has to be swung at.”

To which some Democrats quickly respond: What about Republicans?

Republicans, they point out, stood firmly against most anything Barack Obama did for much of his presidency, and while they didn't unseat him in 2012, they won back the House in 2010, the Senate in 2014, and after 2016 they're in as powerful a position as they have ever been. Call it what you want — “obstruction” or “principled opposition” — it seems to have worked out quite well for the GOP.

But that's not a sure sign that it will also work for Democrats.