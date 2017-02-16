'Age Tax' Means Healthcare Price Hikes for Older Americans | Fox Business

Newsvine

'Age Tax' Means Healthcare Price Hikes for Older Americans

As GOP lawmakers work toward creating a just-right “repeal and replace” plan for Obamacare, some legislation being introduced has touched a nerve for AARP and older Americans.

In a letter to the Chairman and Ranking member of the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Energy and Commerce Health Subcommittee, AARP Senior Vice President Joyce Rogers lashed out against the recently introduced State Age Rating Flexibility Act of 2017, legislation that would allow insurers to charge older Americans significantly more for health insurance.

