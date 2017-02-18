'A Cure For Wellness' Explores Our Innate Need to Fix Things that Aren't Really Broken

In the early 1900’s, spas and sanitariums were a popular way for the wealthy to seek remedies for illness, or to try and achieve some greater sense of health and fitness. Given the lack of understanding of medical science, there were perils for those who engaged in the various strange “treatments.”

Whether it’s a snake oil salesman conning the general public, or an elitist club for the rich, the goal is to prey on insecurity and naiveté for profit.

We still have that today. Just stay up past 2am and watch a few infomercials. Almost every paid show in the middle of the night is a promotion for something that will make you skinnier, healthier, or more beautiful. That, or it’s a shady get-rich-quick-scheme.