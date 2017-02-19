Psychologist Asks Colleagues to Sign Petition for Trump's Removal

Is Donald Trump mentally unwell, and if so, should anything be done about it? If you’re psychologist John Gartner, the answer to that question is such a resounding “yes” that the obvious response is an online petition summoning your colleagues to demand Trump's removal from office.

Gartner, who spent 20 years at Johns Hopkins and now practices privately, has accrued more than 25,000 signatures on his petition, which addresses U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

But what about professional ethics? When a mental health professional turns to armchair diagnosis, one phrase that gets tossed around a lot is the “Goldwater Rule.” This rule, Gartner explained, applies only to psychiatrists, not to psychologists like him. It’s the name for a section from the code of ethics of the American Psychiatric Association (APA), not other organizations for other categories of mental health professionals. The rule stems from a time before any of these professionals had the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM) as a guide.