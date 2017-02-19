The Man Who Would Be President of Only Some of Us

He is attacking the press, but there is more to it. News media become proxies for dissenting views and even the consideration of facts that undercut various administration claims of its efficiency, effectiveness, and even popularity rather than the "alternative facts" welcomed in the White House. People who read the New York Times or Washington Post are dead to Trump, as a colleague of mine phrased it.

Trump specifically wants to enforce a division between those who voted for him and those who didn't so he can solidify support. He looks to surround himself with what he wants to hear and ignore any other people — a large segment of the population given the depths of his percent approval rating: as low as 38 percent in the most recent Gallup count.