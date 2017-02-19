In Trump Era's Dawn, Scientists Rally in Boston - The Washington Post

As these were scientists marching, the event naturally featured some colorful signs, reading “Objective Reality Exists,” “Make America Smart Again,” and “Poetry Nerds for Science.”

“Science and education are the future, and denying that denies us a future,” said Perry Hatchfield, a PhD student in physics at the University of Connecticut.

While the event’s Facebook page didn’t explicitly attack Trump, it did say that this science-focused rally would be “the first one since anti-science forces and climate deniers have taken office.”

Scientists also rallied outside the American Geophysical Union meeting in San Francisco in December shortly after Trump’s election.