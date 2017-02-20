A Game Plan for Senate Democrats - The New York Times

The Republican majority in Washington has vowed to bulldoze the legacy of President Barack Obama. Because Democrats — despite round-the-clock efforts in the confirmation votes of Betsy DeVos as education secretary and Jeff Sessions as attorney general — have yet to block any member of President Trump’s cabinet, Democrats might appear to have little hope of stopping the Republican juggernaut.

While Democrats are out of power, though, they are not out of options. Their tools are limited in the House. But archaic chamber rules grant Democrats considerable leverage in the Senate.

In the House, a simple majority can end debate and bring matters to a vote. In the Senate, rules on debating and amending bills typically limit the ways the majority leader can advance a party plan, creating avenues for Democrats to gum up the works.

By dragging their feet, sticking together and driving wedges between Republicans and Mr. Trump, Senate Democrats can focus attention on controversial parts of the president’s agenda and force Republicans to cast potentially unpopular votes.

Exploiting these Senate rules empowers Democrats to change the subject, signal resistance to their party base and perhaps change voters’ minds.

Democrats are no strangers to exploiting Senate rules, having used such tactics occasionally during the George W. Bush years. Republicans, however, fully weaponized Senate rules by routinely deploying them against President Obama and the Democrats. Americans would know that there was a great debate going on, Senator McConnell reasoned, only if Republicans refused to sign on to Democratic proposals.