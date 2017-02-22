Newsvine

Father Guido

Happy National Margarita Day 2017

By Father Guido
Wed Feb 22, 2017 7:53 AM
Has it been a tough day? Week? Year? Life? We are finding a bright spot despite everything. Stop by My Margaritaville. Bring yer flip flops. It's gonna be yuuuuuuuge ...

 

NATIONAL MARGARITA DAY 2017

I'M NOT DRINKING .. I'M JUST THE DOG-TENDER

JIMMY FALLON GETS DOWN FOR NATIONAL MARGARITA DAY

There is much debate as to the exact individual responsible for inventing the classic margarita, although it was during the 1930’s or 1940’s.  Frozen margaritas were invented later in 1970’s when an inventive bartender converted a soft serve ice cream unit into a frozen margarita machine.  

Whether you prefer a classic margarita on the rocks or frozen, it is the most common tequila based cocktail in the United States today. Hence National Margarita Day!

Out looking for the best margarita? Best is relative!  The margarita has developed into so many different flavors and varieties, each differing slightly depending on region.  A few of the more popular flavors include Strawberry Margarita, Mango Margarita, Limeade Margarita, Watermelon Margarita, Pomegranate Margarita, Raspberry Margarita and Blackberry Margarita.

National Margarita Day was started to celebrate the margarita, plain and simple. Friendship, good times and memories of somewhere warmer are all great reasons to enjoy a margarita.

GOOD MORNING AMERICA CELEBRATES NATIONAL MARGARITA DAY

