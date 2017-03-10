Newsvine

Father Guido

About READ THE BOOK Articles: 58 Seeds: 572 Comments: 46076 Since: May 2012

Ralph Nader on Trump's Speech to Congress and Survey of Your Impressions

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By Father Guido
Fri Mar 10, 2017 4:42 AM
Discuss:

Nader's take on Trump's speech is incisive and pointed.

Ralph Nader tells Paul Jay that Trump's attack on the EPA and regulatory agencies will be a disaster.

Help support The Real News by making a donation today: http://therealnews.com/donate

I had to share this after listening to it. In any rational sense, Trump's speech was an epic fail - the applause was frequent and loud - but most probably stage-managed - in order to bolster the weak ego of the speaker. If you watched the speech I'm interested in your impression. 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor