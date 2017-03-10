Ralph Nader on Trump's Speech to Congress and Survey of Your Impressions

Nader's take on Trump's speech is incisive and pointed.
Ralph Nader tells Paul Jay that Trump's attack on the EPA and regulatory agencies will be a disaster.
I had to share this after listening to it. In any rational sense, Trump's speech was an epic fail - the applause was frequent and loud - but most probably stage-managed - in order to bolster the weak ego of the speaker. If you watched the speech I'm interested in your impression.