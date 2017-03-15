Is Trump A Cunning Fascist or Simply Mentally Ill? | OpEdNews

Even the most ardent Trump supporters admit that Donald Trump's behavior is, at best, unusual, or, at worst, bizarre and unhinged. While many of his supporters believe his behavior is somehow connected to the bluntness and political incorrectness called for to be a successful businessman, many of his opponents attribute his behavior to the more sinister and well-designed plan to transform our democracy into a fascist state. Other opponents see Trump's behavior as the manifestation of some form of mental illness.

Fascism is often used as a pejorative and equated with Nazism, although not all fascists have been Nazis. To lessen the derogatory sting of "fascism," some observers have substituted "authoritarianism," "totalitarianism," or "illiberal democracy" as less incendiary substitutes. Nazism is only one of the many different types of fascism.

While many analysts of fascism have identified various characteristics of fascism, there is a remarkable consistency in what they found. Two analysts, Henry Wallace and Umberto Eco, are of particular interest because their analyses were conducted during or shortly after World War II and were based on their personal experiences with fascism. Their explanations of the dynamics of fascism show the truth that Donald Trump and many of his Republican supporters are without question fascist.

These two explanations for Trump's bizarre behavior are not mutually exclusive and may enhance each other. But, based on the various characteristics of fascism described, Trump, his administration, and many Republicans certainly harbor fascist inclinations.

The institutions that stand between Trump and fascism are the courts, the Main Stream Media, and the resistance movement. The Democrats are not able to stop Trump and the Republicans show no inclination to prevent the erosion of our democracy. While the resistance movement offers perhaps the best barrier to fascism, it could also have the unanticipated consequence of speeding up Trump's attempt to carry out a fascist take-over by facilitating a law and order crack down on demonstrations.

In the meantime, the Main Stream Media, many Progressives, other institutions fail to see the fascist threat we face. If some of us to find the thought of a fascist take-over so traumatic, we prefer to ignore it, we can only hope that the increasingly fascist attacks on democracy awaken all of us in time to take action.

If Trump is allowed to fulfil his fascist inclinations, then our form of Constitutional government will disappear; the individual rights we enjoy will evaporate, and the most virulent form of white nationalism this country has ever seen will become the law of the land.