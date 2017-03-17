Gorsuch Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings a Test for Dems - Rolling Stone

Without googling, who is Neil Gorsuch?

A) The latest Trump cabinet nominee to have been revealed meeting with the Russian ambassador

B) An angry Trump voter who believed he really would pass health insurance for all

C) Someone who's never been in your kitchen

D) The likely next Supreme Court justice after the Republicans stole the seat that should have gone to an Obama nominee

While C is true for most of us, the universally correct answer is D. You'd be forgiven for not knowing this, though, as Gorsuch has fallen out of the spotlight since the news of his nomination.

In part, that's because the Trump administration's first several weeks have been an unrelenting fire hose of disaster. But also, the Democrats haven't exactly made much of a fuss about him.

As a result, Gorsuch has sailed through the early parts of the nomination process, meeting with more than 70 senators and getting very little pushback. That could start to change on Monday, when Gorsuch's confirmation hearings begin.

Of course, this isn't how anyone thought things would play out exactly one year ago, when President Obama nominated Merrick Garland to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the late Antonin Scalia.

However, through an audacious and historically unprecedented act of grand theft judiciary, the Republicans stole the seat out from under the Democrats and now have the chance to put a radical, young conservative on the Court for the next several decades.

To no one's surprise, Trump nominated a right-wing conservative who would be similar to the late Justice Scalia.