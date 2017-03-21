Hillary Rodham Clinton and the Mythical "Middle Ground"

And now we come to Hillary Clinton and something that she said, recently. Speaking about a possible political future, she said that she's "committing herself to bridging the gap of political partisanship."

Oh boy! This is where we came in with the Clintons: finding the mythical middle ground when one does not exist. It was the hallmark of Bill Clinton's Presidency, but it was actually much worse than it looks on paper.

Because for Bill, and Hillary back then too -- as well as now -- much more often than not "reaching across the aisle" really meant adopting Republican policies, but just coloring them up a bit. Consider the Bill Clinton Legacy, which can be found here.

It included repeal of Glass-Steagall, intensifying the "drug war," going to war without Congressional authorization (against Serbia), NAFTA, the WTO and in particular easing the export of capital, and eliminating the Fairness Doctrine. All the result of "reaching out" to the other side.

On one level, it's just unbelievable that Clinton would be wanting to "reach out" to that other side that, at both the leadership (see the cheerleading Michael Flynn and Rudy Giuliani) and crowd levels reveled in screaming "lock her up!"

But let's just look at some of the issues, on which, as it happens, there is no "middle ground."