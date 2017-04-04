Is There Really a Reason to Hide from Your ISP using a VPN? - Ask Leo!

Hi, everyone! Leo Notenboom here for AskLeo.com. Earlier this week, Congress voted to roll back some FCC privacy protections that basically would have prevented our ISPs from selling or sharing the information that they gather as a part of providing our internet services.

Most people are thinking of this or referring to this as your browsing history but in reality it’s pretty much anything that your ISP can see while you’re using your internet connection, which is actually a lot more than browsing history although browsing history is perhaps the easiest to at least get a handle on and perhaps, in some cases, maybe even be embarrassed by.

So this all sounds pretty bad, right? Well, it does and there are definitely privacy issues at play here but one thing I want to be very clear about is that in a practical sense, today, this actually changes nothing. The rules that are being rolled back, hadn’t yet been put in place. What this means at a very practical level is that your ISP actually always could sell or share your data to whatever purpose that might have in mind.

It’s not something that they now are suddenly allowed to do. It’s something that they’ve been able to do and in fact, have been caught doing from time to time in the past. The change, the only change is that the rule that would have prevented this is now not going to be put in place assuming of course, that President Trump signs this, which every indication is that he will if he hasn’t already by the time you see this.

The real issue, the reason that I want to talk about this today is really the question that we should be asking ourselves is should we be concerned? Is there something going on here that really puts our privacy at that much more risk than it was already?