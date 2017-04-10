Google Takes More Steps to Root Out Fake News - ConsumerAffairs.com

Google built its empire around keywords and made much of its ability to sort through gazillions of files without any boring old human editors, but it's now discovering the importance of those pesky things called facts.

The problem, as seen in the recent election campaign, is that just about anybody can write just about anything and, if it contains the right keywords in the right structure, earn a place in Google's search results and even in its Google News feed.

Embarrassed by the sheer tonnage of baloney in its feed, Google has rediscovered fact-checking and is now rolling out a Fact Check tag in Google News search results.