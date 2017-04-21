Trump-Russia Probe to Face Challenge in Justice Department

A high-level official at the Department of Justice tasked with investigating Russia's interference in the 2016 election has announced that she will leave the DOJ in May, leaving a key position in the department's National Security Division unfilled as President Donald Trump's political appointees await confirmation in the Senate.

Mary McCord, the acting assistant attorney general of the division, did not provide a reason when she told her staff that she would be leaving in May, according to NPR. She said "the time is now right for me to pursue new career opportunities."

McCord's departure has raised questions about the future of the Trump-Russia probe, which will be in the hands of Trump's deputy attorney general nominee, Rod Rosenstein, if and when he is confirmed.