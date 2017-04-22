Who Is to Be Sacrificed to the Oligarchs? | OpEdNews

Public spending on healthcare is a very attractive target for Republicans, whose primary goal is to transfer wealth from the body politic to the oligarchy, otherwise known as the one percent. The one percent is their true constituency. It pays for their campaigns and their perks, for the cushy, lucrative lobbying positions when out of office, and no-work jobs for spouses and children. Their constituents are merely rubes to be bamboozled for votes to keep them in power and in wealth. Originally, the plan was to sacrifice the poor and disabled through drastic cuts to Medicaid. Next, the Republican plan targeted older (50s and 60s) beneficiaries of Obamacare. Now the target is apparently people with pre-existing conditions. Could the corruption here be any more apparent? Health "reform" first; to provide the funds for tax "reform" that will lower taxes on capital, corporations, and high-income individuals.

Trump is set to peddle the most massive tax cuts since Reagan. If Donald had read his history he might know that these were the results when Reagan did it:

1-Reagan had to backpedal and enact massive tax increases:

Two Reagan bills passed in 1982 and 1984 together "constituted the biggest tax increase ever enacted during peacetime," ... All told, the tax increases Reagan approved ended up canceling out much of the reduction in tax revenue that resulted from his 1981 legislation. Annual federal tax receipts during his presidency averaged 18.2% of GDP, a smidge below the average under President Carter. http://money.cnn.com/2010/09/08/news/economy/reagan_years_taxes/

2-After increasing the payroll tax and accumulating a surplus, Reagan had to steal the Social Security Trust Fund that he had promised would "be kept in a lockbox"

RONALD REAGAN AND THE GREAT SOCIAL SECURITY HEIST

3-Still, Reagan more than tripled the National Debt from $900B to $2.8T

Associated measures of Trump's also make it more lucrative for corporations to move offshore and shelter their earnings in foreign countries.

The review of tax regulations could give greater leeway to companies looking to shelter income overseas, or simply seeking to reduce the time and money spent on completing personal and business tax filings. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said a "significant" issue to be examined will be Obama's crackdown on inversions, which are mergers that enable U.S. firms to relocate their headquarters overseas where tax rates are lower. The review could also touch on overlapping rules designed to stop foreign-based companies from shifting their U.S. profits abroad, another Obama initiative from 2016. http://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/national-international/Trump-to-Sign-Measures-to-Review-Financial-Regulation--420032593.html

If all of the wasteful government spending Trump has done over the first 100 days is an indication, that plus the massive revenue shortfalls expected from his new proposal will result in an unimaginable National Debt as we are still paying interest on the GOP debt from Reagan.

