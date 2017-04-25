Newsvine

No Administration Has Accomplished More in the First 90 Days - FALSE - | Politifact

"No administration has accomplished more in the first 90 days," Trump told an audience in Kenosha, Wis.

That’s a pretty high bar, especially for an administration that has registered historically low levels of support in public-approval polls for presidents this early in their terms.

The White House didn’t respond to an inquiry for this article, but when asked about some of the president’s 100-day accomplishments during the April 19 press briefing, White House press secretary Sean Spicer cited a series of executive orders, including some on regulatory reform; a drop in border crossings; and job creation. He said more details would be offered as the 100-day mark approached.

We interviewed historians and considered the 100-day track records of presidents back to President Franklin D. Roosevelt. While there’s a lot of nuance in gauging accomplishments, Trump doesn’t have much evidence to back up his boast that his administration has accomplished the most.

