Florida Republicans Squelch the Voice of the People - The New York Times

Florida voters who heartily approved important amendments to the state Constitution can only wonder how the will of the people is being strangled by the obstructionist toils of the Republican-led Legislature.

Ballot initiatives can be an inefficient way to govern. But voters resort to them because elected officials will not act on issues the public cares about. And when these officials respond to the decisive voice of the people with regressive machinations, they should themselves be dealt with at the ballot box.