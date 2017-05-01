Tracking Trump's Flip Flops Since the Election - NBC News

Since his November election, Trump has taken 26 new stances, including 19 during his first 100 days as president, on 12 different issues. The president's shifting agenda has established him as one of the most unpredictable American leaders in modern history.

Call it the post-platform era: The president-elect ran and won a campaign in which he took 141 policy positions on 23 issues over the course of 510 days.

In order to better understand the president, we've tracked Trump's new policy pronouncements from Election Day forward. Here are the issues that he's flip-flopped on ...