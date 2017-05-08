Republicans' Vicious and Immoral Health Care Bill Is Just Part of a Sinister Long Game | OpEdNews

While Democrats are jubilant that the GOP passed a terrible healthcare/tax-cut bill through the House, which they think will cause voters to reject the GOP in 2018, it's a very, very premature celebration.

The Republicans are playing a longer game here, one based on a time-tested strategy first explicated by Machiavelli and fully put into place by Goebbels in the early 1930s, then fine-tuned by Reagan through the 1980s.

That strategy is not only one the GOP has successfully used many times in the more recent past, from Nixon's "secret plan to end the Vietnam war" to Reagan's "reforms" of tax law, but one that they're clearly betting will continue to work for them (particularly with the help of Fox and right-wing hate radio).

But because Republicans keep repeating the Big Lie that they're trying to get "more and better and cheaper" health care to Americans, most Americans don't realize it's really about a tax cut for the GOP donor class.