SOMETHING IS ROTTEN IN WASHINGTON

Trump's abrupt firing of James Comey absolutely reeks of corruption and coverup. There are so many reasons why this is transparently a move to silence the FBI investigation into his campaign that Trump and his supporters have continued to protest and decry. Here are some glaring inconsistencies that point to a coverup.

1. The incredibility of the statement attributed to Comey

As the NYT reports

[I]n his letter to Mr. Comey, released to reporters by the White House, the president betrayed his focus on the continuing inquiry into Russia and his aides.

“While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the bureau,” Mr. Trump said in a letter to Mr. Comey dated Tuesday.

The statement

While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation

is belied by the fact that Comey stated just the opposite publicly. On March 20, 2017

Comey and National Security Agency Director Adm. Michael Rogers appeared before a extraordinary hearing by the House Intelligence Committee on the extent of Russia's meddling in the presidential election. In his opening statement, Comey publicly acknowledged what has been widely reported for months: "The FBI, as part of our counterintelligence mission, is investigating the Russian government's efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election. And that includes investigating the nature of any links between individuals associated with the Trump campaign and the Russian government, and whether there was any coordination between the campaign and Russia's efforts," Comey told lawmakers.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN UNDER FBI INVESTIGATION (COMEY TESTIMONY MARCH 20, 2017)

He also confirmed this numerous times during his May 3, 2017 four-hour hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

And in addition to that ... for over 30 years, the FBI has had Trump in its sights for deep ties to organized crime including the Russian Mafia:

http://www.rawstory.com/2017/03/heres-why-comey-may-have-stayed-silent-on-the-russia-probe-before-we-voted-and-it-should-terrify-trump/

http://whowhatwhy.org/2017/03/27/fbi-cant-tell-trump-russia/

2. The incredibility of citing as basis the DOJ letters from TRUMP APPOINTEES Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein which revolved around the old Hillary Clinton email investigation

Those two Justice Department memos to Trump being widely circulated by the White House in connection with Comey's firing can be read here. This excerpt of the Rosenstein memo is on point of the alleged reason being Clinton:

9 May 2017 The current FBI Director is an articulate and persuasive speaker about leadership and the immutable principles of the Department of Justice. He deserves our appreciation for his public service. As you and I have discussed, however, I cannot defend the Director’s handling of the conclusion of the investigation of Secretary Clinton’s emails, and I do not understand his refusal to accept the nearly universal judgment that he was mistaken. Almost everyone agrees that the Director made serious mistakes; it is one of the few issues that unites people of diverse perspectives. The Director was wrong to usurp the Attorney General’s authority on July 5, 2016, and announce his conclusion that the case should be closed without prosecution. It is not the function of the Director to make such an announcement. At most, the Director should have said the FBI had completed its investigation and presented its findings to federal prosecutors. ... On July 5, however, the Director announced his own conclusions about the nation’s most sensitive criminal investigation, without the authorization of duly appointed Justice Department leaders. ... The way the Director handled the conclusion of the email investigation was wrong. As a result, the FBI is unlikely to regain public and congressional trust until it has a Director who understands the gravity of the mistakes and pledges never to repeat them. Having refused to admit his errors, the Director cannot be expected to implement the necessary corrective actions. ...

Why invent bogus alleged issues of the FBI handling of the Clinton investigation just now? It was last July that Comey testified that Clinton had committed no criminal wrongdoing. Furthermore, in his last minute statement that more Clinton emails had been found on the computer of Anthony Weiner, and Comey's error re claiming that Huma Abedin had forwarded many of those emails, Comey actually helped Trump win the election (and Trump had praised him). That error was only just corrected. Says the Columbus Dispatch:

Mr. Comey’s firing came hours after the F.B.I. corrected Comey's testimony last week about how classified information ended up on the laptop of the disgraced former congressman Anthony D. Weiner. Mr. Comey had told the Senate Judiciary Committee that during the F.B.I.’s investigation into Mrs. Clinton’s use of a private email server while secretary of state, officers uncovered evidence that her aide, Huma Abedin, had “forwarded 'HUNDREDS AND THOUSANDS' of emails, some of which contain classified information” to Mr. Weiner, her husband. But the F.B.I. told Congress that only A FEW of the emails had been forwarded and that the vast majority were simply backed up to Mr. Weiner’s laptop.

FIRING OF COMEY IS ALL ABOUT THE RUSSIA INQUIRY - NYT

By firing the F.B.I. director, James Comey, late Tuesday afternoon, President Trump has cast grave doubt on the viability of any further investigation into what could be one of the biggest political scandals in the country’s history. The explanation for this shocking move — that Mr. Comey’s bungling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server violated longstanding Justice Department policy and profoundly damaged public trust in the agency — is impossible to take at face value. Certainly Mr. Comey deserves all the criticism heaped upon him for his repeated missteps in that case, but just as certainly, that’s not the reason Mr. Trump fired him. Mr. Trump had nothing but praise for Mr. Comey when, in the final days of the presidential campaign, he informed Congress that the bureau was reopening the investigation into Mrs. Clinton’s emails. “He brought back his reputation,” Mr. Trump said at the time. “It took a lot of guts.” Of course, if Mr. Trump truly believed, as he said in his letter of dismissal, that Mr. Comey had undermined “public trust and confidence” in the agency, he could just as well have fired him on his first day in office. Mr. Comey was fired because he was leading an active investigation that could bring down a president.

3. The first grand jury subpoenas had been recently issued in Trump Russia investigation

CNN Reports

Washington (CNN) Federal prosecutors have issued grand jury subpoenas to associates of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn seeking business records, as part of the ongoing probe of Russian meddling in last year's election, according to people familiar with the matter. CNN learned of the subpoenas hours before President Donald Trump fired FBI director James Comey. The subpoenas represent the first sign of a significant escalation of activity in the FBI's broader investigation begun last July into possible ties between Trump campaign associates and Russia.

4. Comey posed a threat so Trump fired him in a Nixonian move

Says the New York Times

In dramatically casting aside James B. Comey, President Trump fired the man who may have helped make him president — and the man who potentially most threatened the future of his presidency. Not since Watergate has a president dismissed the person leading an investigation bearing on him, and Mr. Trump’s decision late Tuesday afternoon drew instant comparisons to the “Saturday Night Massacre,” when President Richard M. Nixon ordered the firing of Archibald Cox, the special prosecutor looking into the so-called third-rate burglary that would eventually bring Nixon down. “The Russia-Trump collusion story is a total hoax, when will this taxpayer funded charade end?” Trump said Monday. “This is Nixonian,” Senator Bob Casey, Democrat of Pennsylvania, said in a statement. “Not since Watergate have our legal systems been so threatened and our faith in the independence and integrity of those systems so shaken,” added Senator Richard Blumenthal, Democrat of Connecticut.

To repeat: “The Russia-Trump collusion story is a total hoax, when will this taxpayer funded charade end?” Trump said Monday.

WHY DID TRUMP REALLY FIRE COMEY? By Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

5/11/17 UPDATE - TRUMP HAD DECIDED TO FIRE COMEY REGARDLESS OF DOJ RECOMMENDATION