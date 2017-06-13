WRONGFUL ARTICLE COLLAPSE AMOUNTS TO THEFT OF WORK PRODUCT

This concerns my non-partisan survey article seeking input on Vine opinion on the Flag-Automatic Collapse Function. The article was for some unknown reason collapsed after hundreds of comments. We had just about talked the article out, with all sides of the political spectrum contributing, so I am doubly confused by the motive for the collapse.

It is a very few people who have assumed the undue prerogative to repeatedly engage in the destruction of something not theirs.

Summary of the article follows:

POLL: WOULD YOU FAVOR REMOVING THE FLAG-AUTOMATIC COLLAPSE FUNCTION? The automatic collapse button may have served a purpose back in the day when paid Site Moderators were here to remove the reporting privileges of those who falsely flagged articles. Now the flag function can be and is being used by a few in order to silence other users or opinions they do not like. Or it is being used as retribution for the same having been done to them in the past. A secondary purpose of this article is to give an opportunity to those who either flagged or disagreed with the original article a chance to be heard as to their grounds of disagreement. It will not be assumed if you comment that you are among the flaggers. What is lacking in this battle has been any actual discussion of the merits of the article. What are your complaints? And would you favor eliminating the automatic collapse?

Results of the survey "How do you feel about the automatic collapse function in the absence of site moderation?:

100 votes

19% - Would keep it as it still serves an important function

15% - Would keep it but require more votes to collapse

56% - Would favor removing the button. Instead of flagging spam, articles are being flagged for disagreement.

10% - Opinion does not fit into a category above and am explaining in comments.

I want to thank all of those who participated on the article.

False flags amount not only to theft but also to defamation of the author in falsely reporting that they have written an article in violation of the UA.

Apparently you collapsers have nothing better to do than sit on Newsvine at all hours in the hope of stealing the intellectual property of someone who has done you no harm. Apparently you don't operate by reason, only by force.

If you did operate by reason, on any article on which the author has not cut off comments, you always have a way to express your concerns and be heard.

It is always a Vine reputation and account someone has worked hard for behind that screen name that you are impugning in the process of stealing the time and effort that went into crafting their article.

What does the Vine think of the new escalated false flagging wars? Should users who would do that be on the Vine or find another venue in which they can find only ideas that agree with their carefully crafted realities.

Please do not use this article for slap fighting or to advocate for collapsing the articles of other people. We have had more than enough of that.

Thank you.

Articles can be collapsed. Ideas cannot be destroyed.

