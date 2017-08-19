And now for your Saturday history lesson ...
DESCENDANT OF ROBERT E. LEE WANTS TO BRING DOWN THE STATUES
Lee Camp talks about being a witness to the Charlottesville attack and his personal connection to Robert E Lee. Those arguing that statue removal = history erasure are the same as those refusing to acknowledge how these statues reinforce the racism--both overt and systemic-- that continues today.
***
Source Material:
Why the Confederate Flag Made a 20th Century Comeback
http://bit.ly/2uMmrB0
***
Subscribing to our YouTube channel helps us grow. We love you too. - http://youtube.com/redactedtonight
***
Free Tickets to taping in DC - http://LeeCamp.com/rsvp
Stand Up Comedy Tour - http://LeeCamp.net/schedule/
Facebook - http://facebook.com/RedactedTonight
Twitter - http://twitter.com/RedactedTonight
Podcast - http://j.mp/MOCrev