DESCENDANT OF ROBERT E. LEE WANTS TO BRING DOWN THE STATUES

And now for your Saturday history lesson ...

Lee Camp talks about being a witness to the Charlottesville attack and his personal connection to Robert E Lee. Those arguing that statue removal = history erasure are the same as those refusing to acknowledge how these statues reinforce the racism--both overt and systemic-- that continues today.

***

Source Material:

Why the Confederate Flag Made a 20th Century Comeback

http://bit.ly/2uMmrB0

***

Subscribing to our YouTube channel helps us grow. We love you too. - http://youtube.com/redactedtonight

***

Free Tickets to taping in DC - http://LeeCamp.com/rsvp

Stand Up Comedy Tour - http://LeeCamp.net/schedule/

Facebook - http://facebook.com/RedactedTonight

Twitter - http://twitter.com/RedactedTonight

Podcast - http://j.mp/MOCrev